The Weeknd is doing an augmented reality concert on TikTok next week

The Weeknd is teaming up with TikTok, the platform that helped turn his song “Blinding Lights” into a hit, for a virtual concert next week — with a high-tech twist.

The Weeknd Experience will use 3D renderings, audience interactions and picture-in-picture video to create an augmented-reality immersive event. It will feature the artist performing songs from his new album, After Hours, as a digital avatar, and fans will be able to both interact with him and react in real time.

TikTok describes it as a “cross reality experience,” saying, “You’ll be captivated and suspended in space while The Weeknd invites you into the awesome madness of his world, as seen through his own eyes.”

The whole thing goes down Friday, August 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET on the official @tiktok account.

The Weeknd Experience will raise funds for the The Equal Justice Initiative, which works to end mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the U.S. You can support the cause by buying exclusive merch, which will be available from August 6 through August 10 via shop.theweeknd.com. TikTok will match the proceeds with a donation of its own.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.