The Weeknd re-sparks Angelina Jolie dating rumors with his song “Here We Go… Again”

The Weeknd‘s all-new album, Dawn FM, is finally here and, with it, comes some speculation over whom he may be referencing in some of his songs. One particular track has fans wondering if he confirmed his long-rumored relationship with Angelina Jolie.

The ballad “Here We Go… Again,” which is the eighth track on the album, features a lyric that gave some listeners a double take. In it, he sings, “My new girl, she a movie star,” and that he “Loved her right /Make her scream like Neve Campbell.”

He continues singing in the track, “But I make her laugh/ Swear it cures my depressing thoughts/ ‘Cause, baby girl, she a movie star/ Baby girl, she a movie star/ I told myself that I’d never fall/ But here we go again.”

The Weeknd has yet to confirm if the song is about Angelina or another mystery woman.

In October, the ﻿Eternals ﻿actress was asked about her rumored relationship with the singer after the pair were photographed together several times. When speaking with E!’s Daily Pop, host Justin Sylvester asked Angelina, “Your kids are at the age where they have opinions…were they more excited that you were in the Eternals, or that you’re friends with The Weeknd?”

Angelina replied with a smile, “They’re very excited about this film, if that’s what you’re asking. They’re very excited about this film.”

Other reports have since come out to say their relationship is cordial, but leave it to The Weeknd to get the rumor mill back up and running once again.

