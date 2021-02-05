The Weeknd says don't bet on special guests for his Super Bowl halftime performance

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW

You can stop placing bets on which surprise guests will be joining The Weeknd on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

The singer tells the NFL Network he’ll be doing the whole 24-minute show solo.

“I’ve been reading a lot of rumors,” The Weeknd says. “There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So there’s no special guests, no.”

There’s good news for fans who’ll want to relive his performance, though. Directly following the halftime show, it’ll be available as part of a live visual album, which will also feature the national anthem performers Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church and H.E.R’s rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

Each performance will go live on digital platforms such as TIDAL, Apple Music, Amazon Music and more throughout the night.

Super Bowl LV kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

By Andrea Tuccillo

