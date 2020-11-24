The Weeknd shut out of Grammy noms despite chart-topping year

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Despite having perhaps one of the best years in his career, The Weeknd was snubbed at the Grammy nominations this year.

Many found his omission puzzling given that his album After Hours debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and spawned the hit single “Blinding Lights,” which rose to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 40 weeks in the top 10.

Further solidifying his mega successful year, The Weeknd was announced as the next Super Bowl halftime show performer earlier this month. These career highs put him on most Grammy prediction lists, but Tuesday’s nominations left him out of every single category.

It’s not clear why he was snubbed, but the Grammys has shown The Weeknd lots of love in years past. He previously won Best Urban Contemporary Album for Beauty Behind the Madness and Best R&B Performance for “Earned It” in 2016 and Best Urban Contemporary Album again in 2018 with Starboy.

Along with The Weeknd, other noticeable snubs included Halsey, R&B star Summer Walker, Alicia Keys, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, the Jonas Brothers and country acts Blake Shelton, Gabby Barrett and The Chicks.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.