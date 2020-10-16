The Weeknd teams up with Kenny G for “In Your Eyes” remix

ABC

The Weeknd has enlisted an unexpected collaborator for the remix of his song, “In Your Eyes”: jazz saxophonist Kenny G.

The new version of the After Hours track features a few saxophone solos throughout, adding some smooth stylings to the ‘80s-inspired electro-R&B song.

“Honored to be a part of this beautiful song,” Kenny G tweeted Friday.

We should have seen the collaboration coming though. Kenny G joined The Weeknd on stage for his performance of “In Your Eyes” during the TIME100 primetime special back on September 22.

By Andrea Tuccillo

