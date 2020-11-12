The Weeknd to headline 2021 Super Bowl halftime show

Courtesy NFL/Pepsi

The Weeknd is ready to take on the most important weekend in football.

The artist has been tapped to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” The Weeknd, birth name Abel Tesfaye, says in a statement. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

This marks the second year of collaboration between the event’s sponsor Pepsi, the NFL and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation on the selection of artists for the halftime show.

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry,” Jay-Z says. “This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

The Weeknd follows this year’s halftime show performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who delivered an electrifying performance at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on February 2.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

