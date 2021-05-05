The Weeknd to perform at 2021 BRIT Awards next week

The Weeknd may have a bone to pick with the Grammys, but he evidently has no problem with the British equivalent of the Grammys, The BRITs.

The artist is the latest performer to be added to the 2021 BRIT Awards show, which will take place May 11 at London’s O2 Arena in front of an actual audience, many of whom will be front-line workers. The “Blinding Lights” star is up for International Male Solo Artist at the ceremony.

Other stars performing at the ceremony include Coldplay, who are opening the show, leading nominee Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Pink, who’ll duet remotely with British singer/songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man.

For those not in the U.K., the awards show will be available at 3 p.m. ET May 11 on the BRITs YouTube channel.

As previously reported, The Weeknd said he’d no longer submit his music for consideration for the Grammys after he was snubbed last year.

