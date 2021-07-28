The Weeknd to receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at inaugural Music In Action Awards

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

On September 23, The Weeknd will receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the Black Music Action Coalition’s first annual Music in Action Awards, reports Billboard.

The awards will honor musicians, music executives, and music businesses that have made the most significant contributions to social justice, change, and/or equity in the last year.

Over the past year, The Weeknd has given millions of dollars to a number of causes, including the Black Lives Matter Global Network, the Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Legal Defense Camp, the National Bail Out Collective, and MusiCares, the philanthropic arm of the Recording Academy.

The “Blinding Lights” singer also gave to hospital workers at the Scarborough Health Network in his native Canada amid the pandemic, and announced that he would donate $1 million for hunger relief to his parents’ native Ethiopia.

As part of the Black Lives Matter movement in June of 2020, The Weeknd urged Universal Music Group, Sony Music, Warner Music, Spotify and Apple Music to donate to causes and initiatives supporting the Black community.

“To my fellow respected industry partners and execs — no one profits off of black music more than the labels and streaming services,” the three-time Grammy winner shared on Instagram. “I gave [back] yesterday and I urge you to go big and public with yours this week. It would mean the world to me and the community if you can join us on this.”

