The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is now the #1 ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Song of All Time

The Weeknd‘s number-one hit “Blinding Lights” has set quite a few chart records since it was first released two years ago. That’s why Billboard now lists it as number one on its new list of the Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs.

The list is based on historical performance on the Hot 100 chart, and “Blinding Lights” gets the title because it set the records for the most weeks ever spent in the top five, top 10 and top 40 on the Hot 100, as well as on the chart overall.

Specifically, the song was in the top five for 43 weeks, the top 10 for 57 weeks, the top 40 for 86 weeks, and stayed on the chart for 90 weeks.

“I don’t think [it] has hit me yet,” The Weeknd told Billboard when he was informed of his latest accomplishment. “I try not to dwell on it too much. I just count my blessings, and I’m just grateful.”

“Blinding Lights” replaces Billboard’s previous #1 Song of All Time, Chubby Checker‘s “The Twist,” which was number one in 1960 and in 1962.

The top 10 on Billboard‘s Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs chart are:

1. “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd

2. “The Twist,” Chubby Checker

3. “Smooth,” Santana feat. Rob Thomas

4. “Mack the Knife,” Bobby Darin

5. “Uptown Funk!,” Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars

6. “How Do I Live,” LeAnn Rimes

7. “Party Rock Anthem,” LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock

8. “I Gotta Feeling,” The Black Eyed Peas

9. “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix),” Los Del Rio

10. “Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran

