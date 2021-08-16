The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” sets record for longest-running song on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

XO/Republic

Even though it came out back in 2019, it seems fans still aren’t tired of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”

The smash hit has just set the record for the longest-running song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, at 88 weeks. Previously, it was tied with “Radioactive,” by Imagine Dragons, at 87 weeks.

Prior to this new milestone, the song had also set the record for most time in the top five, the top 10 and the top 40 of the Hot 100 — at 43 weeks, 47 weeks, 79 weeks and 84 weeks, respectively.

“Blinding Lights” is one of three number-one hits from The Weeknd’s 2020 album, After Hours. The others are “Save Your Tears” and “Heartless.”

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds doesn’t mind that The Weeknd just beat his band’s record. He tells Billboard, “I love The Weeknd…he’s a legend, he’s an icon. I think his music is the type of music that’s going to live on for a long time, and do good things. So if there was ever someone to take the record, I think it’s good company.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.