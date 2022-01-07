The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” is finally here!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dawn FM has arrived.

After announcing the release date earlier this week, The Weeknd‘s much awaited fifth studio album, Dawn FM, dropped at midnight Friday.

Dawn FM comes almost two years out from The Weeknd’s uber successful After Hours, which dropped in March 2020 as the world was just getting thrust into the pandemic. This new album serves “as a byproduct of — and answer to — that turmoil,” according to Apple Music.

He sets the mood right from the start with a spot voiced by Jim Carrey, who takes on the persona of a radio DJ and recites, “You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM. You’ve been in the dark for way too long. It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry. We’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition. But what’s the rush? Just relax and enjoy another hour of commercial ‘free yourself’ music on 103.5 Dawn FM. Tune in.”

While the album is technically classified under the R&B/Soul genre Dawn FM is full tracks that give off the techno upbeat vibe of house music, which is especially evidenced by the Swedish House Mafia-assisted tracks “How Do I Make You Love Me?” and “Sacrifice.”

Lil Wayne, Tyler the Creator, Quincy Jones, and Oneohtrix Point Never also make appearances on the Canadian crooner’s album.

Along with the album’s midnight drop, The Weeknd hosted an exclusive livestream experience with Amazon Music. The Weeknd appeared as an older version of himself — with grey hair and a beard as he serenaded the crowd with his cool tunes from the middle of an LED-lit booth.

Dawn FM is available to stream now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.