The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ narrowly misses number-one debut

XO/Republic Records

Despite the hype surrounding The Weeknd‘s suprise release of his album Dawn FM, the project was narrowly beaten to the number-one spot on the Billboard Top 200, and had to settle for a number-two debut.

Instead, it was rapper Gunna who took the top spot with his new mixtape DS4Ever, which features Chris Brown, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug and other big names. Gunna’s album sold 150,300 equivalent album units, while The Weeknd’s album sold 148,000. This is Gunna’s second number-one album

Dawn FM, featuring Jim Carrey, Lil Wayne, Tyler, the Creator and Quincy Jones, becomes The Weeknd’s eighth top 10 album — to date, all of his charting releases have reached the top 10. The album won’t be available on CD until January 28, while vinyl and cassette editions arrive April 29.

On January 12, a 19-track deluxe edition of Dawn FM was released with three new tracks: remixes of “Take My Breath” and “Sacrifice,” plus The Weeknd’s current single with Swedish House Mafia, “Moth to a Flame.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s hits compilation The Highlights is currently at number six on the chart.

