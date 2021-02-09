The Weeknd's sales increase 385% post-Super Bowl performance

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW

Stars don’t get paid for performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, but they usually make it up with increased sales. So far, that’s holding true for The Weeknd.

Billboard reports that according to initial reports, sales of the Canadian singer’s overall catalog swelled by 385% following his performance at Sunday’s big game. In terms of simply songs, overall sales of those were up 454%, and the best-selling songs were, of course, the hits he sang during the halftime show.

“Blinding Lights” gets most of the credit for that: 29% of his total sales on February 7 came from that number-one hit. However, of the nine songs heard during Weeknd’s performance, “Blinding Lights” wasn’t the one that most people evidently rushed to download: That would be “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey),” sales of which increased by 1,240%.

We should see the impact of these sales on the chart next week.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.