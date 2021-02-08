The Weeknd's Super Bowl outfit took 250 hours to complete

The Weeknd‘s Super Bowl halftime performance featured the singer wearing the same outfit he’s been wearing all year while promoting his album After Hours: a red jacket, black shirt, black pants and black gloves. But it turns out a lot went into creating that simple outfit.

Weeknd wore Givenchy from head to toe: His jacket alone, created by Givenchy Haute Couture in Paris, took four embroiderers and more than 250 hours to complete. The outfit also featured a black cotton poplin shirt, wool trousers, black leather tie and gloves, and black-and-white derby shoes.

The ensemble, custom-designed by Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams, features “sharp tailoring, minimalism and intense contrast,” according to a press release.

“It’s truly an honor to have dressed The Weeknd for his incredible Super Bowl show,” Williams said in a statement. “To me, fashion is all about infusing what you wear with a unique personality, and The Weeknd brought his look to life with his energy, character and sense of style.”

And for the next four hours or so, you can buy The Weeknd’s capsule NFL collection on his website. You’ve got to have deep pockets, though, because the prices range from $95 for a simple tee, to $165 for a hoodie, to $1,200 for a jacket.

By Andrea Dresdale

