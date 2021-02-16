The Weeknd's 'The Highlights' is his seventh top-10 album

XO/Republic Records

A collection of The Weeknd‘s biggest hits is now one of his career “highlights.”

The Canadian star’s 18-song compilation, called The Highlights, has debuted at number-two on the Billboard album chart. It’s the highest-charting “best-of” album in more than a year. The last such compilation to do that well was Blake Shelton‘s Fully Loaded: God’s Country, which also debuted at number-two back in December of 2019.

When it comes to albums, The Weeknd is now seven for seven with top 10s: Every album he’s released that has charted — dating back to 2013’s Kiss Land — has reached the top 10. Not only that, but all of them also reached the top five.

Of The Weeknd’s dozen top-10 singles, The Highlights includes 11 of them, many of which he performed at the Super Bowl earlier this month.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.