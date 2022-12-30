The Year in Music 2022: And in other news …

From cheating scandals to health struggles to K-pop stars going solo, here’s a roundup of some headline-making happenings in the world of pop this year:

— Adam Levine, who’s married to Behati Prinsloo and expecting his third child with her, found himself in hot water in September when Instagram model Summer Stroh claimed the two had an affair. Adam denied the affair, but admitted to acting inappropriately by sending flirty messages online. Meanwhile, Maroon 5 announced a Las Vegas residency kicking off in 2023.

— Justin Bieber canceled the rest of his Justice world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June, which paralyzed the right side of his face. His wife, Hailey Bieber, dealt with health issues of her own, suffering a ministroke in March.

— Bieber’s fellow Canadian pal Shawn Mendes also canceled his world tour this year to focus on his mental health. He came back into the spotlight to promote the film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, in which he voiced the title character.

— Selena Gomez released the AppleTV+ documentary My Mind & Me, detailing her own mental health struggles. The second season of her Hulu show Only Murders in the Building also debuted this year. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role as Mabel in the series.

— In June, BTS announced they were going on hiatus to focus on their solo careers. J-Hope was the first member to release a solo album, Jack in the Box, which came out in July. He’ll be performing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023. Jin released a song with Coldplay called “The Astronaut” and became the first BTS member to enlist in his mandatory South Korean military service in December. RM released his solo album, Indigo, in December, and V released a Christmas song that same month.

