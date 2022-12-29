The Year in Music 2022: Joy and loss mark Britney Spears’ first year as a free woman

Interscope

Britney Spears may have been free of her 13-year conservatorship, but 2022 was not all rainbows and butterflies for the star. She was still feuding with her family, and at times her Instagram posts had fans worrying for her safety. But there were some bright spots, including a triumphant return to music with the help of Sir Elton John.

Here are some things Britney went through in 2022:

— The year kicked off with Britney in a bitter feud with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, who came out with a memoir in January. After engaging in a war of words on social media, Britney sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jamie Lynn to get her to stop talking about Britney while promoting her book.

— In February, it was announced that Britney was writing a memoir of her own. People reported that Britney signed a $15 million book deal.

— In April, Britney announced that she was pregnant with her “miracle child” with fiancé Sam Asghari. Sadly, a month later she revealed that she’d suffered a miscarriage.

— Britney and Sam got married in June. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Britney’s Los Angeles home, with around 60 guests in attendance, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez. There was one uninvited guest, though — Britney’s ex Jason Alexander attempted to crash the wedding and was taken away in cuffs.

— In August, Britney returned to music with the help of Elton John. She collaborated with Elton on the duet “Hold Me Closer,” a mash-up of three of his hits: “The One,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” The song was a hit, topping Billboard‘s Adult Pop Airplay Chart. It also marked Britney’s first top 10 song on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2012’s “Scream & Shout” with will.i.am.

— Britney’s teenage sons with Kevin Federline — 15-year-old Jayden and 16-year-old Sean Preston — gave an interview to The Daily Mail in September criticizing their mom and praising their grandparents Jamie and Lynne Spears. Britney said she was “deeply saddened” by the interview. She remains estranged from the two boys.

