The Year in Music 2022: Love, marriage, babies and more

Aside from their professional lives, it was a big year for some of your favorite artists in their personal lives. There were marriages, babies, new romances and more.

Here’s a look back at some of them:

— The Jonas Brothers welcomed some Jonas babies this year. In January, Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, announced they welcomed a baby named Malti via surrogate. And in July, Joe and wife Sophie Turner welcomed their second child, a girl, whose name has not been revealed.

— In April, Avril Lavigne announced her engagement to Mod Sun. This will be Avril’s third marriage, following her unions with Sum-41‘s Deryck Whibley and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger.

— In May, Ed Sheeran revealed he welcomed his second child with wife Cherry Seaborn. The baby girl joined big sister Lyra Antarctica, who was born in August 2020. They have yet to reveal the new baby’s name.

— While details surrounding the birth were shrouded in secrecy, Rihanna became a mom this year. She welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with rapper A$AP Rocky in May.

— Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck — twice! The reunited couple, who were first engaged in 2002, but called off the wedding, ran off to Las Vegas in July and got hitched at the Little White Wedding Chapel. In August, they had a bigger ceremony at Ben’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia. JLo’s got an album inspired by her rekindled romance with Ben coming in 2023.

— Billie Eilish began dating The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford, a man 11 years her senior. The age gap doesn’t seem to faze them, however, with Billie telling Vanity Fair of the relationship, “It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it.”

–In August, Adele spoke for the first time about her boyfriend, Rich Paul, raving, “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.” She denied they were engaged, but said she’d “absolutely” like to get married again.

–In December, US Weekly reported that Dua Lipa had started dating rapper Jack Harlow, and that the two “are both excited to see where things go next.”

