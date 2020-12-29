The Year in Music: Love (and breakups and babies) in the time of COVID-19

(Julia Michaels, JP Saxe) Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While the COVID-19 pandemic put many things on hold this year, artists’ personal lives were moving full speed ahead with hookups, breakups and babies.

Let’s start with the notable romances and splits:

Miley Cyrus formalized her divorce from Liam Hemsworth in January. She was dating Cody Simpson at the time, but they split in August.

Demi Lovato had a whirlwind quarantine romance with actor Max Ehrich, getting together, becoming engaged and calling it quits all within the span of six months.

Ariana Grande had better luck with her pandemic romance, confirming her relationship with real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The two announced their engagement on December 20.

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June after seven years of marriage and two children together.

Julia Michaels and JP Saxe confirmed they were dating as their duet together, “If the World Was Ending,” became a timely pandemic hit. They just released another Christmas duet, “Kissin’ in the Cold.”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes stayed close this year despite rumors to the contrary, quarantining at Camila’s Miami home and apparently experiencing domestic bliss. Shawn says they’ve talked about getting engaged. Maybe in 2021?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got engaged in October after around five years together.

And now for the quarantine baby boom:

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner welcomed their first child together, a baby girl reportedly named Willa. They confirmed the birth in July.

Katy Perry announced the birth of her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, a baby girl named Daisy Dove, on August 26, a mere 24 hours before she dropped her album, Smile. Katy and Orlando put their wedding plans on hold this year due to COVID-19.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, in September.

Ed Sheeran became a dad. He announced in September that wife Cherry Seaborn had given birth to a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcomed their second child together over the summer — we think? The two have yet to confirm publicly, but their pals Lance Bass and Jimmy Fallon have pretty much done it for them by commenting on how cute the baby is.

Meghan Trainor announced she’s pregnant with her first child, a boy, with husband Daryl Sabara. Their son is due in January.

MAX welcomed a daughter, Edie Celine, with wife Emily on December 1.

By Andrea Tuccillo

