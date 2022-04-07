Their happy ending: Avril Lavigne engaged to Mod Sun

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Getting engaged is romantic, but you know what’s even more romantic? Getting engaged in Paris. Avril Lavigne can tell you this from personal experience.

On Thursday, she posted a photo of her boyfriend Mod Sun getting down on one knee in front of her on what looks like a boat cruising down the River Seine, with the Eiffel Tower in the background. In the next series of photos, Avril shows off her heart-shaped diamond ring as Mod Sun grins.

She captioned the photo, “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours,” which is French for, “Yes! I love you always!” She also wrote in French that the happy event took place on Sunday, March 27.

On his Instagram, Mod Sun posted photos and video of the moment, and wrote, “The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in Paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath… I said “will you marry me?” + she said ‘yes.'”

Avril and Mod Sun have been dating since around February of 2021. This will be Avril’s third marriage. She was previously married to fellow Canadian musician Sum-41‘s Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2009, when Avril filed for divorce.

Then, in 2012, after one month of dating, Avril got engaged to another fellow Canadian musician, Chad Kroeger of Nickelback. The couple wed in 2013, and Avril announced their split in 2015.

In 2019, Mod Sun, born Derek Ryan Smith, claimed that he had wed and divorced Bella Thorne.

