“There goes my entire personality”: Halsey reveals they’re allergic to coffee

Halsey is very upset to learn they’re allergic to a favorite drink of theirs.

“Just found out I’m allergic to coffee so there goes my entire personality,” Halsey captioned a TikTok video of them sipping on an iced green drink while a remix of Fleetwood Mac‘s “Dreams” plays in the background.

Halsey revealed they are also allergic to a bevy of other things, including yeast, wheat, potatoes, onions, milk, mustard, shrimp, shrimp, soy, almonds, blueberries, squash and a lot more. But Halsey assured fans “Everything is fine!” although when one fan empathized with the singer about being allergic to garlic, Halsey admitted, “The Italian in me is weeping.” The singer said to another fan that she is seeking more answers because “this is just a WILD way to live.”

In other Halsey news, the singer recently issued a warning to their more squeamish fans about their upcoming tour, which “contains mature themes.”

“The show will contain visual images that may not be appropriate for all audiences,” they announced on Twitter. “With that being said however, this show is vulnerable and powerful in a way that I am so proud of. It is unlike anything I’ve ever done before and I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Halsey’s Love and Power Tour kicks off May 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

