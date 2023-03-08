This famous Taylor Swift pal says she’ll be Taylor’s “most embarrassing friend” on the Eras Tour

Larry Busacca/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

It’s a safe bet that Taylor Swift‘s many celebrity friends won’t have a problem getting in to see her upcoming Eras Tour. It’s what those celebrity friends do when they’re at the show that’s an issue.

“I’m a psychopath at a Taylor show,” Gigi Hadid told E! News. “I go nuts. I’m not cool at all. I’m like the most embarrassing friend.”

As for how many shows she plans on attending during the tour, which kicks off on March 17, Gigi says, “I try to make it to as many as I can.”

And as for attire, Hadid likes to stay comfy to have room to dance the night away. “I like to boogie, so I’m usually in jeans and a T-shirt. I’ll rep some Taylor merch if I get some,” she added.

But while Gigi dresses down, her co-host on her new TV show Next In Fashion, Queer Eye‘s Tan France, says he approves of fans who dress up when attending Taylor’s concerts.

“I do love seeing how extra the girls go, or anyone goes, when they go watch Taylor,” he told E! “My nanny has full-on got three full looks.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.