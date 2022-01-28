This is why Taylor Swift was credited in Lena Dunham’s ﻿’Sharp Stick’ ﻿movie

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lena Dunham revealed why she gave Taylor Swift a credit in her new movie, Sharp Stick.

Appearing on IMDb’s “5 Burning Segments” bit, Lena said she thanked both the “Shake It Off” singer and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, in the movie’s credits because of their involvement in the project. Although they didn’t make a cameo, the actress said they provided some help behind-the-scenes.

“They are just really great friends of mine who watched a really early cut of the film and gave me notes. They’re both just really interesting, perceptive people,” the Girls star explained. “Taylor’s been one of my close friends for a really long time and Joe is an actor who I actually ended up working with on a project that I shot just a few months after this.”

Continued Lena, “To have those smart people who are titans of industry in their own way look at the story and give me honest and generous feedback? That’s all you could ever hope for.”

﻿Sharp Stick ﻿premiered January 22 at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie stars Lena, ﻿Kristine Froseth, Jon Bernthal﻿, and ﻿Taylour Paige﻿﻿.

﻿In other Taylor news, the man who was arrested Thursday morning for crashing into a New York City building in her neighborhood and trying to rip out its intercom system — all in a failed attempt to meet her — has been identified and charged. Thirty-one-year-old Morgan Mark of Ashburn, VA was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired.

