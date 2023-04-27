Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” video hits 2 billion YouTube views

Bad Batch Records/Elektra Records

A whole lot of people wanted to see Tones and I dance just one more time in the “Dance Monkey” video.

The clip, which features the Australian artist dressed as a senior citizen while wreaking havoc on a golf course, has hit 2 billion views on YouTube.

“Dance Monkey” was originally released in 2019 as a single off Tones and I’s debut EP, The Kids Are Coming. It became her breakout hit and climbed all the way to #4 on the Billboard Hot 100. In her native Australia, “Dance Monkey” broke the record for most weeks spent at #1 on the ARIA Singles Chart.

Tones and I released her debut album, Welcome to the Madhouse, in 2021. She’s since put out a number of one-off singles, the most recent of which being March’s “I Am Free.”

