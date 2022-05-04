‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soundtrack also features new song from OneRepublic

Interscope

Earlier this year, OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder told ABC Audio that they had a song in a “huge summer film” that was supposed to come out last year, but is now being released this year. It appears that the film Ryan was talking about just might be Top Gun: Maverick.

Details of the movie’s soundtrack have been released and it turns out that in addition to Lady Gaga‘s ballad “Hold My Hand,” it also features “I Ain’t Worried,” a new song by OneRepublic. The song will be released May 13; the soundtrack arrives May 27.

The rest of the album features Kenny Loggins‘ “Danger Zone” — a hit from the original Top Gun soundtrack — as well as star Miles Teller‘s live rendition of the Jerry Lee Lewis classic “Great Balls of Fire.” Teller is featured singing the song because he plays the son of an OG Top Gun character, Anthony Edwards‘ Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, who performed “Great Balls of Fire” in the original movie.

Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer says in a statement, “This album continues the musical legacy that the original Top Gun ignited back in 1986. We are so thrilled to have Lady Gaga and OneRepublic lend their artistry towards putting a modern spin on the already iconic and beloved soundtrack.”

The 1986 Top Gun soundtrack has sold more than nine million copies. In addition to “Danger Zone,” it also featured songs by Cheap Trick, Loverboy, Teena Marie, Miami Sound Machine, and the Oscar-winning Berlin hit “Take My Breath Away.”

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters May 27.

