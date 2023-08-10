Tori Kelly releases new “cut” music video, looks happy and healthy on Twitch

Epic/Beautiful Mind/SB Projects

Tori Kelly‘s recent medical scare, which saw her land in the hospital with blood clots, doesn’t seem to have fazed her too much.

She’s just released the video for “cut,” a track on her new EP tori, and jumped on Twitch to talk live with fans. Before she did, she posted a video on her Instagram Story inviting people to join her on her the stream, where she looked happy and healthy.

In the video for “cut,” a retro-sounding R&B jam, Tori and her girls dance in a parking lot and in the aisles of a convenience store, visit a Chinese restaurant and then end up in a club where everyone is momentarily frozen in time.

Tori has also done a series of VEVO performances for songs from the EP, including “shelter,” “alive if I die,” and “missin u – r&b edit.”

She got home from the hospital a week ago and discovered that Beyoncé had sent her flowers.

