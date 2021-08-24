Trailer debuts for Billie Eilish’s Disney+ concert film ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’

Disney/Mason Poole

The official trailer for Billie Eilish‘s upcoming concert experience on Disney+ is here!

In the preview of Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, the Grammy-winning singer is shown performing onstage at the Hollywood Bowl with her brother, Finneas, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel.

An animated version of Eilish also appears in the nearly two-minute trailer for the original film, which premieres Friday, September 3.

“I definitely have fantasies about LA — a whole different world interwoven with my world,” Billie says in the preview.

The singer will perform every song from her latest album, Happier Than Ever, in track list order during the Robert Rodriguez– and Patrick Osborne-directed original film.

“It’s a concert film, but it’s also a story, at the same time,” she says in the trailer. “This kind of beautiful version of Old Hollywood … and the Hollywood Bowl, it’s very timeless.”

In a previously released statement, Eilish shared: “Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor. To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

The concert experience will also feature the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and renowned guitarist Romero Lubambo.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

