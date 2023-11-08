Travis Kelce hints he’s joining Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour

Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images

Will Travis Kelce join Taylor Swift on the Latin American leg of The Eras Tour? His brother, Jason Kelce, sure is hinting that might be the case.

On the newest episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, Jason asked Travis if he had any plans while his football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, have the week off.

“Not really. I might just say f*** it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny,” Travis said.

“Somewhere south?” Jason pushed further. Travis confirmed, replying, “Closer to the equator.”

Finally, Jason asked: “South of the equator?” Travis simply laughed in response.

Of course, the location the brothers are referencing is Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Taylor will perform three Eras Tour concerts starting on Thursday.

The Latin American leg of The Eras Tour will span the month of November, also bringing Taylor to Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in Brazil.

In other Taylor news, she’s announced more tickets will be released for the Australian 2024 Eras Tour shows in Sydney and Melbourne. The additional tickets, which include partially obstructed side views, will be available for purchase on Friday, November 10, on Ticketek.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.