Trevor Daniel & Julia Michaels go to the hospital — separately — in new “Fingers Crossed” video

Grant Spanier

Trevor Daniel and Julia Michaels have dropped the video for their new collaboration, “Fingers Crossed.”

In the clip, Trevor is a patient in a hospital getting a broken arm tended to; we see shots of X-rays of hands with fingers crossed. Julia is seen walking down the corridor of the same hospital holding a bouquet, but she never delivers it to Trevor. In fact, the two don’t interact at all: All the action plays out in split-screen.

Trevor, who broke through last year with his track “Falling,” is making multiple festival appearances this year, including at Lollapalooza in September, the Firefly Festival and Life Is Beautiful in September, and the Breakway Festival and Outside Lands in October.

So far, Julia doesn’t have any live shows planned around her new album, Not in Chronological Order.

