True crime meets Taylor Swift in upcoming season premiere of ‘Disgraceland’ podcast

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Taylor Swift‘s life and career has taken many twists and turns, but you wouldn’t exactly call it true crime — or would you?

Disgraceland, the world’s number-one most downloaded music podcast, and the first one to combine music with true crime, is kicking off its ninth season on January 11 with an episode all about Taylor.

According to the trailer for the new season, the Taylor-themed episode will focus on her “dodging deranged stalkers,” while a press release notes that the program also will touch on her “vanishing masters, love letters and more.”

On Instagram, host Jake Brennan adds that Taylor’s episode will detail how she used “facial recognition software at her shows to recognize the creeps that were stalking her and keep them out.”

Other artists featured on the new season of Disgraceland include late Beatle George Harrison, late legends Tom Petty and Miles Davis, Motown icons The Temptations, classic rockers The Eagles, late rapper Juice WRLD and the ’90s band Sublime.

New episodes of Disgraceland will be available exclusively on Amazon Music starting January 11, and then across all other podcast platforms on January 18. Visit DisgracelandPod.com for more information.

Coincidentally, Taylor’s BFF Selena Gomez stars in a TV series about a true crime podcast: Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

