Truly Unruly with Marcus and Jessica Trufant

“Truly Unruly” is available now on YouTube, Apple streaming services and wherever podcasts are streaming. For more information on Truly Unruly visit https://www.podcastone.com/pd/Truly-Unruly

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNPVXw2GlDimEgLdVsCiKuA

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/trulyunruly_podcast/

MARCUS AND JESSICA TRUFANT CELEBRATE 11th PODCAST EPISODE

Former Seattle Seahawk Cornerback, Marcus Trufant and his wife Jessica talk Love, Relationships, Compromise and raising five kids

(SEATTLE, WA – JANUARY 4, 2021) – Marcus Trufant, the 10 year NFL standout Cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks and his charismatic wife, Jessica Trufant, celebrate their first 11 episodes, aptly named “Truly Unruly” podcast, on podcast platforms Podcast One and Apple Podcasts.

“Jessica and Marcus are everyday people,” said MOViN 92.5 Afternoon host Kel Walker. “They bring their honest and highly relatable relationship to life. Navigating the stress of being a professional athlete’s wife, raising five kids, communication and all of the entertaining and funny stories from marriage, family, friends and more.”

Jessica Trufant, a philanthropist, former mommy blogger and fashion trendsetter, brings her no holds barred honesty about parenting, life goals and the relationship with her best friend, without sugar coating a damn thing.

Marcus, the 11th overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft, delivers a cautious vulnerability to every conversation about the love of his life, Jessica, their five children and his drive to develop the Trufant Family First Foundation giving back to underserved communities in the Northwest.

Podcast Host, Kel Walker is a twelve year veteran of highly rated, MOViN 92.5 Top 40 radio station in Seattle.

“Kel helps keep our conversations on the tracks, if you will,” shared Marcus. “Communication is key in any relationship. When you’ve been together for as long as Jessica and I have, you start to form your own little language. Every story we share gives the audience a vivid picture that comes to life. We want them to feel like they’re right there with us while we share our sometimes outrageous stories.”

