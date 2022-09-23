Tune in to see the Jonas Brothers, Mariah Carey and more headline Saturday’s Global Citizen Festival

Courtesy Global Citizen

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival is this Saturday, with this year’s theme being “Take Action NOW.” The Jonas Brothers and Mariah Carey are among the stars heading to New York City and Accra, Ghana, to perform.

Mariah Carey and The JoBros will headline the stage in Central Park, alongside metal band Metallica, whose music was recently highlighted in the new season of Stranger Things. Also joining the fun is “See You Again” singer Charlie Puth, Italian rockers Måneskin, Latin star Rosalía, country star Mickey Guyton and actor Billy Porter.

Priyanka Chopra﻿, who is a Global Citizen ambassador, is hosting this year’s event. Presenters include Bill Nye, SNL star Chris Redd, Katie Holmes, ballet dancer Misty Copeland, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan and Tamron Hall.

Meanwhile, the concert in Accra, Ghana, will welcome Usher, and R&B superstars SZA and H.E.R. ﻿to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the nation’s independence.

This is the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival. This year, the focus is on ending extreme poverty across the world, which has been heightened by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Global Citizen is specifically calling upon world leaders attending the United National General Assembly to provide $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis.

The concert will be streamed via ABC News Live starting at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 24. The primetime special Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW will air Sunday, September 25 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

