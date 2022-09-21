Two more models claim Adam Levine sent them flirty messages

Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images

Adam Levine is being accused of sending flirty messages to other women, not just to Instagram model Sumner Stroh. Two more women have come forward with accusations against the Maroon 5 singer.

Models Alyson Rosef and Maryka both shared screenshots of DMs Levine allegedly sent them. According to fan-recorded screenshots, Rosef encouraged others who may have been contacted by Levine to come forward.

Neither claim has been verified at this time. In addition, the “Girls Like You” singer hasn’t reacted to these new allegations as of Wednesday afternoon.

Levine has denied Stroh’s claims that he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo with her but has confessed to sending her inappropriate messages.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” he wrote in an Instagram Story in which he called the exchanges “the greatest mistake I could ever make.”

As for Stroh, she shared a new video to apologize to Prinsloo, who is pregnant with her and Levine’s third child. The model also revealed she came forward because a tabloid obtained screenshots of Levine’s DMs to her and she wanted to “kill the story.” As for how the tabloid got hold of the messages, she admits she had shared the screenshots with a few friends and someone in her circle attempted to sell them to the publication.

Neither Levine nor Prinsloo have reacted to the latest development.

