Usher announces North American tour

Courtesy Live Nation

Ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show performance on Sunday, Usher has announced a new North American tour.

The USHER: Past Present Future 24-city trek is set to kick off August 20 in Washington, D.C., and wrap October 29 in Chicago, Illinois. He’ll be performing songs from his 30-year career as well as new material from his ninth studio album, Coming Home, out February 9.

Citi and Verizon presales start Wednesday, February 7, with the general onsale beginning Monday, February 12, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com

Usher wrapped his two-year My Way: The Las Vegas Residency ﻿in December.

