Usher provides health update on Justin Bieber, says he’s “doing great”

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Justin Bieber is still recovering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which paralyzed a portion of his face, and his mentor Usher is letting fans know he is doing okay.

Speaking with Extra, the “Yeah!” singer revealed, “He is doing great. Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now it’s actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family.”

Usher continued of his protégé, “As an artist, I think we are all going to experience some things that people may not necessarily understand.” He explained that becoming a performing artist means signing up for “a life that comes with a great deal of pressure.”

“I think [Justin] has obviously taken the world on a journey. I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend,” said Usher.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological complication caused by the chickenpox virus, which can reactivate as shingles as it stays dormant in one’s system after initial infection. The Mayo Clinic says Ramsay Hunt is caused when a shingles rash breaks out near one’s ear. The rash can trigger facial paralysis, which is what Justin has.

The “Peaches” singer shared a video last month detailing the extent of his condition, which forced him to call off the remainder of his North American tour dates so he could heal.

At this time, the European leg of his Justice World Tour is still going forward and will resume July 31 in Denmark.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.