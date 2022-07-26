Usher to executive produce ‘Storyville’﻿, a series about the birth of jazz

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Usher has signed on to executive produce Storyville, a series that explores the roots of the Jazz Age.

Variety reports the upcoming show follows a group of five brothel madams fighting for control of New Orleans’ red light district. Usher will work alongside show creators Bill Macdonald and Walt Becker.

“Storyville is an epic tale sparked by the origins of the sound that inspired my career,” the eight-time Grammy winner said in a statement, “a story that touches the nerve of social and cultural relevance today.”

The show marks Usher’s first time serving as an executive producer of a drama series. The “OMG” singer previously served as EP for Quibi’s series short The Sauce in addition to the 2005 movie In The Mix.

﻿Storyville ﻿is being developed by Starlings Television and company president-slash-EP ﻿Chris Philip ﻿said of the forthcoming series, “Usher’s massive global appeal, musical and acting genius will propel this unique and compelling original series into must-see viewing worldwide.”

“His invaluable creative and musical contributions to Storyville fulfill our vision of contrasting the gritty, sometimes brutal sides of New Orleans life with it giving birth to a beautiful, diverse and defining new artform,” the statement continued.

It is unknown what network will air the forthcoming series, as it is currently being shopped to broadcasters.

Storyville was New Orleans’ red light district, which ran between 1897 and 1917. It is believed to be the birthplace of jazz music.

