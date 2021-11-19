Variety’s Hitmakers celebration honors Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, BTS and more

John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCB

With just six weeks of 2021 left to go, it’s time to look back at the songs that made a big impact this year.

Variety is doing just that with its fifth annual Hitmakers event, which will salute this year’s 25 top music acts. Among the nominees are Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, BTS, Billie Eilish and many others.

BTS will be honored with record of the year for their summer smash, “Butter,” which broke multiple Guinness World Records and topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts for 10 non-consecutive weeks.

Olivia, who we got to know this year thanks to her wildly popular debut album, SOUR, will be honored with the songwriter of the year award. The outlet dubs her “one of the most important voices of her generation.”

The innovator of the year trophy will go to Lil Nas X, who also released his debut album, Montero, this year. The outlet says he “changed the course of culture” with his “singular point-of-view and an ever-evolving fashion-forward style.”

Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” collaborator, Jack Harlow, will be awarded the hitmaker of tomorrow award, saying he is “one of music’s most talked-about artists.”

Billie, and her brother FINNEAS, will take home film song of the year for writing the haunting Bond theme for No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig in his final go around as 007.

Other nominees include Lana Del Rey, who will take home the decade award, and Normani, who will be honored with collaborator of the year.

Variety‘s Hitmakers event will be held on December 4.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.