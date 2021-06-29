Via his attorney, Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline weighs in on her conservatorship

Britney Spears & Kevin Federline in Feb. 2006/J.Sciulli/WireImage for Ogilvy Public Relations

Now that we’ve heard from Britney Spears‘ sister, her former boyfriend and her former colleague — that would be Jamie Lynn Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera — it’s time to hear what Britney’s ex-husband and the father of her children has to say about the singer’s conservatorship.

Speaking to People magazine, Mark Vincent Kaplan, Kevin Federline‘s divorce attorney, discussed his client’s thoughts on a situation that Britney called “abusive” in court last week.

“The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy,” Kaplan says of the former couple’s teen sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. “And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised.”

“[Kevin] certainly respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it’s the best for their kids,” Kaplan adds. “The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship.”

As a lawyer, Kaplan comments that in his opinion, “Britney has not been served well by the conservatorship and it’s not consistent with what she wants. I think that she should be able to challenge that. And if it’s what’s best for her, Kevin supports it.”

“If she’s strong and healthy and wants to be in control of her own life, and can do that in a reasonable, responsible fashion, then more power to her,” he adds.

Kaplan also says Federline will likely allow the restraining order he obtained against Britney’s dad to expire, since Mr. Spears hasn’t violated it. Federline got the order in 2019, after an alleged physical altercation between Mr. Spears and Sean.

“If the restraining order is complied with, as it has been so far, I think that Jamie’s relationship with the boys can be restored,” notes Kaplan.

