Viral ‘Saltburn’ song “Murder on the Dance Floor” to be performed at the BAFTAs

Barry Keoghan/Amazon Studios

“Murder on the Dance Floor” is going from Saltburn to the BAFTAs — the U.K. equivalent of the Academy Awards.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who co-wrote and sang the 2001 song, will perform it live during the BAFTA Film Awards, scheduled for February 18 in London and hosted by David Tennant.

“Murder on the Dance Floor” has experienced a huge resurgence since its use in a key scene in Saltburn during which star Barry Keoghan dances to it. Thanks to its use in Instagram and TikTok videos, it’s become a viral sensation and is now climbing the Billboard Hot 100. Saltburn has five nominations at the BAFTAs, including Outstanding British Film and a Leading Actor nod for Keoghan.

In the U.S., you can watch the BAFTAs on BritBox International.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.