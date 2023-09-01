Voting for four new MTV VMA categories, including Song of the Summer, goes live starting this weekend

MTV

Taylor Swift is still the leading nominee for this year’s MTV VMAs, even with the announcement of four new categories, which begin going live for voting this Sunday, September 3.

With these new categories — Show of the Summer, Group of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Summer — Taylor now has 11 nominations, followed by SZA with eight and BLACKPINK, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj and Olivia Rodrigo with six.

Here are the nominees and directions on how to vote:

Show of the Summer — launching 9/3 at 11 a.m. ET on @MTV Instagram Story

(1 round, tap to vote, closes 9/4 at 11 a.m. ET)

Beyoncé

BLACKPINK

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Karol G

Taylor Swift

Group of the Year — launching 9/4 around 11 a.m. ET on @MTV Instagram Story

(2 rounds, bracket-style face-off, final round tap to vote; closes 9/7 around 11 a.m. ET)

BLACKPINK

FIFTY FIFTY

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Song of Summer — launching 9/7 around 11 a.m. ET on @MTV Instagram Story

(3 rounds, bracket-style face-off, final round tap to vote, closes 9/11 around 11 a.m. ET)

Beyoncé – “Cuff It”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” (From The Motion Picture Barbie)

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Doechii ft. Kodak Black – “What It Is (Block Boy)”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night” (From Barbie: The Album)

FIFTY FIFTY – “Cupid”

Gunna – “fukumean”

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice– “Barbie World” (with Aqua) (From Barbie: The Album)

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice – “Karma”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers – “Do It Like That”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – “La Bebe (Remix)”



Album of the Year — launching 9/11 around 11 a.m. ET on @MTV Instagram Story

(1 round, tap to vote, closes 9/12 around 11 a.m. ET)

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

