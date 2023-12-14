Watch a Claymation OneRepublic in “Dear Santa” video

Mosley Music/Interscope Records

OneRepublic‘s new video for their holiday song “Dear Santa” is a throwback to your favorite Claymation Christmas specials of yore.

In the cute clip, a guy is bummed that he and his girlfriend broke up, so he writes a letter to Santa asking him to bring her back. The members of OneRepublic, who are elves working in Santa’s Workshop, see the letter and hatch a plan. They start building instruments while dispatching penguins to both the guy and the girl with invitations to the Annual North Pole Christmas Ball.

When they arrive, OneRepublic is rocking the house, and Santa shows the guy that the girl is there, too. Of course, they get back together.

In addition to being available digitally, “Dear Santa” can be ordered as a 12-inch vinyl single, pressed on red translucent vinyl with — get this — a fir tree-scented sleeve. Plus, the band has partnered with American Greetings to offer four customizable digital greeting cards themed around “Dear Santa.”

