Watch Adele join James Corden for ‘The Final Carpool Karaoke’

Adele‘s 2016 episode of The Late Late Show’s Carpool Karaoke with James Corden was an instant classic. With Corden’s gig coming to a close, she joined the talk show host for “one final Carpool Karaoke commute to work” — and you can watch it on YouTube now.

In the episode Adele “sneaks” into Corden’s bedroom and “wakes him up” by crashing two cymbals next to his head. She then announces she’s driving him to work and gets behind the wheel.

Adele warns Corden that she’s not a good driver, but says she’ll be careful because, as she puts it, “If I crash, I know you’ll keep it in the f****** edit!”

The two harmonize on “Rolling In the Deep”; “Love Is A Game”; “I Drink Wine”; Adele’s first single, “Hometown Glory”; and even a version of Barbra Streisand‘s “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

Corden reveals that at first “everyone said no” to Carpool Karaoke, but after Stevie Wonder agreed to do the segment, it became easier to book artists. In addition, he credits Adele’s appearance for encouraging artists like Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga to say yes.

Adele, in turn, credits a six-hour conversation with Corden for inspiring “I Drink Wine.”

When Corden asks Adele about being just a Tony win away from an EGOT — having already won Grammys, an Oscar and an Emmy — she says, “I really don’t think that that is ever gonna happen. I would never write a musical. I f*****’ hate musicals … I also think the ‘EGO’ suits me better.”

The two are in tears by the end, declaring that they are both one of each other’s “best friends in the world.” But Adele says she’s “not ready to come back” to England, which is where Corden is heading.

