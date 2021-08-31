Watch Ariana Grande deploy her “thank u, next” button in ‘The Voice’ first-look video

NBC

What kind of coach will Ariana Grande be on The Voice when the NBC show returns later this month? One who apparently doesn’t have time for other judges attempting to sweet-talk contestants into joining their team.

In a first-look video posted by featuring Ari in action, posted by People, coach John Legend is shown trying to convince a number of contestants that joining Team Legend is the way to go. But Ari, sick of John’s blathering, rolls her eyes and hits a button on her station. But it doesn’t turn her chair: It plays her hit “thank u, next.” The other judges crack up while Ari pretends nothing happened.

There’s also a montage of contestants telling the coaches that they’re obsessed with Ariana and her music. Seems like she’ll have no problem getting people to join her team this season.

“I’m super-moved by how brilliant the performers are,” Ariana gushes in the clip.

The Voice returns September 20 with Ariana, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.