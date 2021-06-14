Watch Ed Sheeran in his high school production of ‘Grease’

Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images

If you’re a hopelessly devoted fan of Ed Sheeran, you’ll probably want to place your bids on this latest auction.

A DVD of a 15-year-old Ed in his high school performance of Grease is now up for auction as part of a sale of music memorabilia on Omega Auctions. He may be a star now, but back then he didn’t nab the lead role.

“This amazing footage spans two DVDs with nearly two hours of acting and singing as performed by Ed and school friends back in 2006,” the description on the Omega website reads. “Ed plays a major part in the performance as the character ‘Putzie’ or ‘Rump,’ who was one of the T-Birds.”

In the footage, which Omega says has never before been seen publicly, Ed “has a number of lines” and has a “major backing singer/dancer role for all the songs” in the production at Thomas Hills High School in Framlingham, U.K. You’ll hear him perform a duet of “Those Magic Changes” and a solo of the song “Mooning.”

The recording is expected to fetch between £3,000 and £5,000, approximately $4,200 to $7,000 USD.

Last week, Ed announced his new single, “Bad Habits,” will be out June 25.

