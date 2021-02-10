Watch Halsey's 'Mean Girls'-inspired about-face makeup ad

In the ad, modeled after the four-way phone call scene from Mean Girls, Halsey sits in a bathtub eating donuts while trying to convince three of her friends to take part in an over-the-top commercial she’s planning.

As Halsey’s requests get crazier, the friends — played by Rico Nasty, Quen Blackwell and Natalie Maraduena — start complaining about her separately to each other. When they decide not to do the ad, Halsey replies with the classic Regina George line, “Boo, you wh****!”

She then switches to plan B and dials up Superbad actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse. “You’re comfortable with on-screen nudity, right?” she asks. He responds, “Can be if the price is right!”

The about-face Anti-Vday collection is out now.

