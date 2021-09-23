Watch Harry Styles give fan some sound dating advice from ‘The Notebook’

Francis Specker/CBS

As if Harry Styles couldn’t get any more perfect — he’s now giving fans dating advice, and quoting The Notebook while he’s doing it.

A fan has posted a clip from Harry’s concert Wednesday night in St. Paul, MI, in which he’s seen onstage responding to a fan who’s holding up a sign that reads, “Should I text him?”

“In my opinion, if you should, then this isn’t even a question,” Harry declares, as the crowd cheers wildly. He continues, “If we’re playing games, if you’re wondering, ‘Should I text him…Can’t text him too soon…And now I’m thinking about double texting, that’s a whole different risky business’…it’s a whole thing.”

As the crowd laughs, the Grammy-winning star concludes, “My personal opinion is, that if there’s any sort of games…Trash, trash, trash, not for you!”

That’s a quote from a scene in The Notebook where Allie’s mother, Anne, played by Joan Allen, tells Allie, played by Rachel McAdams, that Noah, played by Ryan Gosling, is “a nice boy,” but adds that he’s “Trash, trash, trash…not for you!”

So Harry not only sings, acts and is gorgeous, but also watches chick flicks? Olivia Wilde, you lucky girl.

