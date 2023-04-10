Watch Jonas Brothers get choreography advice from Molly Shannon on ‘SNL’

Will Heath/NBC

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Molly Shannon hosted Saturday’s episode of the show, which featured Jonas Brothers returning for the third time as musical guests. They also joined Shannon for a sketch.

Shannon brought back her 50-year-old high-kicking choreographer character Sally O’Malley for the JoBros skit: The premise is that the boys want a more “mature” stage act, since they’re “not a teenybopper band” anymore.

Hilarity ensued when Nick, Joe and Kevin appeared, dressed in the same red polyester two-piece outfit that Sally wears, complete with ruffled necklines. At the end of the sketch, Nick is fired and replaced by Sally.

In addition to that sketch, the Bros performed their new single “Waffle House” and closed out with “Walls.”

