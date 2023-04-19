Watch Jonas Brothers Perform “Waffle House” in a Stairwell on The Tonight Show

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Jonas Brothers stopped by NBC’s The Tonight Show on Tuesday to tackle a new segment called “Musical Stairs.”

Noting that a stairwell at 30 Rock, where The Tonight Show is taped, has great acoustics, host Jimmy Fallon thought it would be fun to do some kind of musical performance there. So, on Tuesday, the Brothers — featuring Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas trading lead vocals and Kevin Jonas playing acoustic guitar — were joined by members of Fallon’s house band The Roots for a stripped-down version of “Waffle House,” the second single off the band’s upcoming collection, The Album.

The Jonas Brothers previously joined Jimmy and The Roots for a performance of their hit “Sucker” played with classroom instruments back in 2019.

The Album, also featuring the first single “Wings,” is due out May 12.

