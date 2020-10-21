Watch Julia Michaels dance in "way too tight" clothes in "Lie Like This" video

Miranda Mcdonald

Julia Michaels goes from “awkward” to “wow” in the new video for her single “Lie Like This.”

The fun clip features the singer rocking a variety of retro-60s style outfits with bold graphics, along with matching hair and makeup, as she dances around or lies seductively on floors and platforms.

“A lot of my fans know me as the awkward uncoordinated girl that has too many feelings. Well, I’m still that,” Julia says in a statement. “But I got to shoot a music video where it was just me, in clothes that we’re so fun and way too tight and I loved every second of it!”

“I’m still a long way from being a confident creature but I felt much closer to it when we shot this day,” she adds. “I hope everyone likes it and if anything, you find yourself dancing around too!”

“Lie Like This” is Julia’s first solo release of 2020, following the smash success of “If the World Was Ending,” her duet with her real-life partner, JP Saxe. She co-wrote tracks on the latest projects from Selena Gomez, Zara Larsson, Dua Lipa and The Chicks — including Selena’s number-one smash “Lose You to Love Me.”

By Andrea Dresdale

