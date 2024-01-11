Watch Justin Bieber get a massive present from his favorite hockey team

Justin Bieber at 2017 NHL All-Star Game; Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

As a proud Canadian and huge hockey fan, it’s no surprise that Justin Bieber will be part of the NHL’s All-Star Weekend, taking place February 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. What may be more surprising is the gift he received for committing to the event.

In a social media post from Justin’s favorite team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Justin is seen receiving a video message from Leafs star Auston Matthews. “Hey JB, looking forward to seeing you at the all-star weekend,” Matthews says. “I hope you enjoy your very big present from the team. See you soon, bud. Love ya.”

Justin then opens up his garage to reveal an absolutely massive stuffed version of the team’s white polar bear mascot, Carlton, decked out in Leafs sweater. “Shut up. Oh my God! It’s huge!” exclaims Justin.

“Carlton, is that you?” he says, before running to the bear and lying down on one of its huge legs. “My guy!” he exclaims. “This is crazy! Holy cow! I gotta put that in my Canada home.”

Sportsnet.ca reports that Justin is expected to be a celebrity captain of one of the teams during the event.

Meanwhile, St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington posted on social media that a bet he first made with him in 2020 still stands: He wants a shoot-out challenge with Biebs during All-Star Weekend. If he loses, he’ll donate $10,000 to a charity of the singer’s choice.

